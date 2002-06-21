Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Decentralisation and the Financing of Educational Facilities

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264096486-en-fr
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2002), Decentralisation and the Financing of Educational Facilities, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264096486-en-fr.
Go to top