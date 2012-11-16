Skip to main content
Cybersecurity Policy Making at a Turning Point

Analysing a New Generation of National Cybersecurity Strategies for the Internet Economy
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zq92vdgtl-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), “Cybersecurity Policy Making at a Turning Point: Analysing a New Generation of National Cybersecurity Strategies for the Internet Economy”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 211, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zq92vdgtl-en.
