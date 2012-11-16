This report analyses the latest generation of “national cybersecurity strategies” in ten OECD countries and identifies commonalities and differences. The analysis reveals that cybersecurity policy making has become a national policy priority and relies on holistic strategies supported by stronger leadership which aims to drive economic and social prosperity and protect cyberspace-reliant societies against cyber-threats.
Cybersecurity Policy Making at a Turning Point
Analysing a New Generation of National Cybersecurity Strategies for the Internet Economy
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
