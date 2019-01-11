Skip to main content
Curriculum alignment and progression between early childhood education and care and primary school

A brief review and case studies
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/d2821a65-en
Authors
Elizabeth A. Shuey, Najung Kim, Alejandra Cortazar, Ximena Poblete, Lorena Rivera, María José Lagos, Francesca Faverio, Arno Engel
OECD Education Working Papers
Shuey, E. et al. (2019), “Curriculum alignment and progression between early childhood education and care and primary school : A brief review and case studies”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 193, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d2821a65-en.
