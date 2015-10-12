Skip to main content
Cross-Country Estimates of Employment and Investment in Organisational Capital

A Task-Based Methodology Using Piaac Data
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrs3smfgcjb-en
Authors
Marie Le Mouel, Mariagrazia Squicciarini
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Le Mouel, M. and M. Squicciarini (2015), “Cross-Country Estimates of Employment and Investment in Organisational Capital: A Task-Based Methodology Using Piaac Data”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2015/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrs3smfgcjb-en.
