Cross-border Tertiary Education

The mobility of students, professors, knowledge and even values has been part of higher education for centuries, but it has recently grown at an unprecedented pace. This presents many new opportunities among which are increased access to higher education, strategic alliances between countries and regions, as well as the expansion of human resource and institutional capacity. Parallel to these opportunities are an equal number of challenges: a potential increase in low quality or rogue providers, a lack of recognition of foreign qualifications by domestic employers or education institutions, along with elitism and the tensions it creates. This book casts light on these opportunities and challenges, especially for developing countries willing to leverage cross-border higher education as a tool for development. It discusses the concept of capacity-building through cross-border education, emphasising the critical role of quality assurance and trade negotiations.