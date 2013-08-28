This paper discusses criteria used when setting fines and how these criteria relate to the ultimate goals of deterring and punishing competition law offences. It was prepared as background material for the session "Criteria for Setting Fines for Competition Law Infringements" held at the 2013 Latin American and Caribbean Competition Forum in Peru on 3-4 September 2013.
Criteria for Setting Fines for Competition Law Infringements
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
