Criminalisation of Cartels and Bid Rigging Conspiracies: A Focus on Custodial Sentences

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d3c75fb3-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “Criminalisation of Cartels and Bid Rigging Conspiracies: A Focus on Custodial Sentences”, OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers, No. 246, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d3c75fb3-en.
