Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Costa Rica: Boosting productivity to sustain income convergence

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv23bhvnq7-en
Authors
Mauro Pisu
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Pisu, M. (2016), “Costa Rica: Boosting productivity to sustain income convergence”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1318, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv23bhvnq7-en.
Go to top