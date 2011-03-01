Cost and Performance of Carbon Dioxide Capture from Power Generation

This working paper evaluates cost and performance trends related to carbon dioxide (CO2) capture from power generation, based on extensive analysis of data from major engineering studies published between 2006 and 2010. Since individual studies use different methodologies and boundary conditions, study estimates for over 50 CO2 capture installations are re-evaluated on a consistent basis and updated to current cost levels.

The paper discusses the need for further standardisation of evaluation methodologies and additional data for specific CO2 capture routes. Further analysis for non-OECD countries is considered crucial for global energy scenario models, and for improving the skills and knowledge developing countries need to evaluate the role of CCS in their national energy contexts.