Corporate Governance Frameworks in Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Viet Nam

This report takes stock of corporate governance frameworks in four countries: Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Viet Nam as part of the OECD-Southeast Asia Corporate Governance Initiative. Launched in 2014, the Initiative supports the regional development of vibrant and healthy capital markets through the advancement of corporate governance standards and practices. Recognising the specific reform needs of Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Viet Nam arising from their stage in economic development, the Initiative focuses on these countries to compile information on corporate governance frameworks, identify common challenges and propose areas for reform.