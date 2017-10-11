Skip to main content
Corporate governance and firm performance in China

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/0d6741fd-en
Authors
Margit Molnar, Baolin Wang, Wenhao Chen
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Molnar, M., B. Wang and W. Chen (2017), “Corporate governance and firm performance in China”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1421, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0d6741fd-en.
