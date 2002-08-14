Skip to main content
Coping with Population Ageing in Hungary

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/254781762631
Authors
Andrew Burns, Jaromir Cekota
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Burns, A. and J. Cekota (2002), “Coping with Population Ageing in Hungary”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 338, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/254781762631.
