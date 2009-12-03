Skip to main content
Contracting Out Government Functions and Services

Emerging Lessons from Post-Conflict and Fragile Situations
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264066212-en
Authors
OECD, African Development Bank
Tags
Partnership for Democratic Governance
Cite this content as:

OECD/AfDB (2009), Contracting Out Government Functions and Services: Emerging Lessons from Post-Conflict and Fragile Situations, Partnership for Democratic Governance, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264066212-en.
