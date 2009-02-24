Computer Viruses and Other Malicious Software

Malware attacks are increasing both in frequency and sophistication, thus posing a serious threat to the Internet economy and to national security. This book is a first step toward addressing the threat of malware in a comprehensive, global manner. It informs readers about malware -- its growth, evolution and countermeasures to combat it; presents new research into the economic incentives driving cyber-security decisions; and makes specific suggestions on how the international community can better work together to address the problem.