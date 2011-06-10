Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Competitiveness and Private Sector Development: Central Asia 2011

Competitiveness Outlook
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264097285-en
Authors
OECD, The World Economic Forum
Tags
Competitiveness and Private Sector Development
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/The World Economic Forum (2011), Competitiveness and Private Sector Development: Central Asia 2011: Competitiveness Outlook, Competitiveness and Private Sector Development, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264097285-en.
Go to top