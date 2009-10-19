The OECD Global Forum on Competition debated Competition Policy, Industrial Policy and National Champions in February 2009. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Brazil, Canada, China, European Commission, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Malta, Norway, Papua New Guinea, the Russian Federation, Slovenia, South Africa, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Ukraine, the United States, Uzbekistan, BIAC and Mr. Elie Cohen, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.