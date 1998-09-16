The OECD Competition Committee debated competition policy and intellectual property rights in October 1997. This document includes an executive summary, an analytical note by US FTC and submissions from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the Slovak Republic, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Commission and BIAC, papers, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.