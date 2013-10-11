The OECD Global Forum on Competition discussed Competition Issues in Television and Broadcasting in February 2013. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents of the meeting: a background note by the Secretariat as well as written submissions by Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Congo, Croatia, Egypt, the European Union ,France, Greece, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, the Russian Federation, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Chinese Taipei, Tunisia, Türkiye, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, Venezuela , Zambia and BIAC. A note and a detailed summary of the discussion are also included.