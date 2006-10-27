The OECD Competition Committee debated the impact of competition in the provision of hospital services in October 2005. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, the United Kingdom, the United States, and BIAC, as well as an aide memoire of the discussion.