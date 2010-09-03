The OECD Competition Committee held a roundtable discussion on Competition, Concentration and Stability in the Banking Sector in February 2010. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Australia, Bulgaria, Chile, Egypt, the European Commission, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, the Russian Federation, South Africa, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and BIAC, as well as an aide-memoire.