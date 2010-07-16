Competition and Regulation in Auditing and Related Professions 

The OECD Competition Committee debated competitive restrictions in legal professions in June 2009. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Canada, European Commission, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Romania, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, EGIAN and the Regulatory Working Group of the Global Public Policy Committee of 6 major accounting networks as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.