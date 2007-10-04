The OECD Competition Committee debated competition and efficient usage of payment cards in June 2006. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD and written submissions: Australia, Denmark, Finland, the European Commission, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Russian Federation, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States as well as papers from BIAC and Professor David S. Evans. An aide-memoire of the discussion is also included.