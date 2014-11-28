Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Compact City Policies: Korea

Towards Sustainable and Inclusive Growth
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264225503-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Green Growth Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), Compact City Policies: Korea: Towards Sustainable and Inclusive Growth, OECD Green Growth Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264225503-en.
Go to top