Common Reporting Standard XML Schema: User Guide for Tax Administrations, Version 3.0 - June 2019

This third version of the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) XML Schema User Guide reflects a number of technical changes that have been made to the CRS XML Schema, following input from jurisdictions and financial institutions using the schema. The main technical changes, compared to the previous version released in 2017 relate to the use of the Message Reference ID, the indicator for the message type and the length of string elements. The schema can now also be used for nil reporting/zero data messages between tax authorities. In addition, the ISO country and currency lists have been updated to reflect the most recent developments in this respect.