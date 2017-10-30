Skip to main content
Common Ownership by Institutional Investors and its Impact on Competition

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/40c7872a-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), “Common Ownership by Institutional Investors and its Impact on Competition”, OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers, No. 208, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/40c7872a-en.
