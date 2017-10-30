This paper describes the theoretical and empirical foundations for the competition concerns associated with common ownership, the proposed policy responses, associated critiques and identifies several tools and alternatives available to competition authorities to analyse the phenomenon in their jurisdiction. It was prepared as a background note for a discussion held at the OECD in December 2017 on common ownership by institutional investors and its impact on competition.
Common Ownership by Institutional Investors and its Impact on Competition
