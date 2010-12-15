Climate Policy and Technological Innovation and Transfer

Technological innovation can lower the cost of achieving environmental objectives. As such, understanding the linkages between environmental policy and technological innovation in achieving environmental objectives is important. This is particularly true in the area of climate change, where the economic costs of slowing the rate of change are affected to a great extent by the rate of innovation. This paper provides evidence on the generation and international diffusion of selected climate change mitigation technologies (CCMTs) and their respective links to key policies. The data covers a selection of technology fields (renewable energy and ‘clean’ coal) and all countries over the last 30-35 years.