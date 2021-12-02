Skip to main content
Climate mitigation co-benefits from sustainable nutrient management in agriculture

Incentives and opportunities
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a2960c54-en
Authors
Mikael Skou Andersen, Gérard Bonnis
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Andersen, M. and G. Bonnis (2021), “Climate mitigation co-benefits from sustainable nutrient management in agriculture: Incentives and opportunities”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 186, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a2960c54-en.
