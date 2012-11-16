Skip to main content
Climate Mitigation and Adaptation in Africa

Evidence from Patent Data
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zng5smxjg-en
Authors
Ivan Haščič, Jérôme Silva, Nick Johnstone
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Haščič, I., J. Silva and N. Johnstone (2012), “Climate Mitigation and Adaptation in Africa: Evidence from Patent Data”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 50, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zng5smxjg-en.
