Cities, Climate Change and Multilevel Governance

https://doi.org/10.1787/220062444715
Jan Corfee-Morlot, Lamia Kamal-Chaoui, Michael G. Donovan, Ian Cochran, Alexis Robert, Pierre-Jonathan Teasdale
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Corfee-Morlot, J. et al. (2009), “Cities, Climate Change and Multilevel Governance”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220062444715.
