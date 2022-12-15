Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Chitin synthase 1 inhibition leading to mortality

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/35cd5862-en
Authors
Simon Schmid, You Song, Knut Erik Tollefsen
Tags
OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Schmid, S., Y. Song and . Tollefsen (2022), “Chitin synthase 1 inhibition leading to mortality”, OECD Series on Adverse Outcome Pathways, No. 27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/35cd5862-en.
Go to top