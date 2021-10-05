Skip to main content
China’s outward direct investment and its impact on the domestic economy

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1b1eaa9d-en
Authors
Margit Molnar, Ting Yan, Yusha Li
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Molnar, M., T. Yan and Y. Li (2021), “China’s outward direct investment and its impact on the domestic economy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1685, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1b1eaa9d-en.
