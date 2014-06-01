Chile´s Pathway to Green Growth

This report delves into the complex realm of green growth, focusing on Chile's journey amidst economic development and environmental challenges. As one of the most economically advanced nations in Latin America, Chile faces the dual task of sustaining growth while mitigating environmental impact. The report examines the transition to green growth, shedding light on the country's unique context and challenges. By exploring sustainability strategies, economic instruments, and innovation, it offers a roadmap for Chile and other regions navigating similar paths. With insights drawn from local contexts and global imperatives, this study contributes to the broader discourse on sustainable development and green economies.