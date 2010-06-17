Skip to main content
Chile: Climbing on Giants' Shoulders

Better Schools for all Chilean Children
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmd41g7x9g0-en
Authors
Nicola Brandt
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Brandt, N. (2010), “Chile: Climbing on Giants' Shoulders: Better Schools for all Chilean Children”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 784, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmd41g7x9g0-en.
