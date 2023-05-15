Improving the resilience of farmers against external shocks is a priority for policy makers. This paper measures the resilience of a sample of farmers in the United Kingdom to assess the impact of the 2011-12 drought on their productivity and income. The analysis allows for the distinction of four resilience capacities: to prepare; to absorb the immediate impact of the shock; to adapt farming practices to a new environment; and to transform the business model, and improve productivity and income in the longer term. Results show that a single farm rarely performs strongly across these four capacities, and that those farms that best absorb the impact of the drought, perform poorly in transforming their business after the shock. While size and diversification improve absorption and adaptation, innovation is a key driver of long-term resilience to keep the pace of productivity gains. In the past, policies on agricultural risk management focused on the absorption capacity of farms and on stabilising income. Forward-looking resilience policies today need to prioritise other capacities, in particular preparedness, adaptation and transformation.
Characterising farming resilience capacities
An example of crop farms in the United Kingdom
Policy paper
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 June 2024
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Case study20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
Policy paper29 March 2024