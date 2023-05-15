Skip to main content
Characterising farming resilience capacities

An example of crop farms in the United Kingdom
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/1e26883b-en
Authors
Johannes Sauer, Jesús Antón
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Sauer, J. and J. Antón (2023), “Characterising farming resilience capacities: An example of crop farms in the United Kingdom”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 195, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1e26883b-en.
