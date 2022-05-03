Skip to main content
Changes in the geography housing demand after the onset of COVID-19: First results from large metropolitan areas in 13 OECD countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9a99131f-en
Authors
Rudiger Ahrend, Manuel Bétin, Maria Paula Caldas, Boris Cournède, Marcos Diaz Ramirez, Pierre-Alain Pionnier, Daniel Sanchez-Serra, Paolo Veneri, Volker Ziemann
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ahrend, R. et al. (2022), “Changes in the geography housing demand after the onset of COVID-19: First results from large metropolitan areas in 13 OECD countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1713, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9a99131f-en.
