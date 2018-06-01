This paper sets out the theoretical foundations for a leniency programme, the key pre-conditions for a leniency policy to work, the challenges of coordinating leniency programmes with other cartel enforcement policies and deals with challenges that companies and competition authorities face for international cartels. It was prepared as a background note for a discussion held at the OECD in June 2018 on challenges and co-ordination of leniency programmes.
Challenges and Co-ordination of Leniency Programmes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024