Central Control of Regional Budget

Theory with Applications to Russia
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/560325048014
John M. Litwack
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Litwack, J. (2001), “Central Control of Regional Budget: Theory with Applications to Russia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 275, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/560325048014.
