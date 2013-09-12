Capital Markets in Eurasia

This report sets out the shared view of 12 Eurasian countries on priorities and recommendations to improve their corporate governance and spur capital market development and economic growth. It analyses the structure, experience and prospects for Eurasian capital markets, and makes recommendations to support the development of liquid and vibrant capital markets as a key ingredient for economic growth. It underlines the critical role that corporate governance can play to underpin such growth. It reviews and notes the region’s rapid economic growth during the last decade and the need for equity capital to complement bank financing to maintain sustainable economic growth in the future.