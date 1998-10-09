Skip to main content
Capital Flows and Investment Performance

Lessons from Latin America
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264163454-en
Ricardo French-Davis, Helmut Reisen
Development Centre Studies

English
French-Davis, R. and H. Reisen (1998), Capital Flows and Investment Performance: Lessons from Latin America, Development Centre Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264163454-en.
