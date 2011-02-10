Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Capacity Development for Environmental Management in the Agricultural Sector in Developing Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4kntgq7xx-en
Authors
Constance L. Neely
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Neely, C. (2011), “Capacity Development for Environmental Management in the Agricultural Sector in Developing Countries”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4kntgq7xx-en.
Go to top