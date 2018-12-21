Skip to main content
Can productivity still grow in service-based economies?

Literature overview and preliminary evidence from OECD countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4458ec7b-en
Authors
Stéphane Sorbe, Peter Gal, Valentine Millot
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Sorbe, S., P. Gal and V. Millot (2018), “Can productivity still grow in service-based economies?: Literature overview and preliminary evidence from OECD countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1531, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4458ec7b-en.
