Building Resilience Through Greater Adaptability to Long-Term challenges

In an era of heightened global interdependence and economic volatility, local policymakers face mounting pressure to fortify community resilience. As systemic shocks reverberate through local economies with increasing asymmetry, disparities in growth and labor markets deepen, exacerbating existing challenges like climate change and aging populations. Amidst decentralization trends and fiscal constraints, the lens of complexity science offers insights into resilience, illuminating the intricate dynamics of adaptive systems. Through multi-dimensional frameworks and strategic governance, policymakers navigate trade-offs and foster collaboration across sectors and government levels. Drawing from diverse models, this paper navigates the complexity of local resilience, offering pathways for coordinated action and sustainable development.