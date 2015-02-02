Since 2011 an annual Roundtable on Labor Migration in Asia has been organized by the Asian Development Bank Institute, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and, since 2013, the International Labour Organization. The fourth edition of the event, held in January 2014 and titled “Building Human Capital across Borders,” focused on the critical role of human capital both in bolstering migrants’ employment opportunities in foreign countries and in helping them to reintegrate, with new skills and work experiences, after returning. This report, an outcome of the roundtable, captures key trends in migration in Asia and highlights the challenges of building, and benefi ting from, human capital through the migration process.