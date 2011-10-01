Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Building Flexibility and Accountability Into Local Employment Services: Country Report for Denmark

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3mktsn4tf-en
Authors
Mploy
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Mploy, . (2011), “Building Flexibility and Accountability Into Local Employment Services: Country Report for Denmark”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2011/12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3mktsn4tf-en.
Go to top