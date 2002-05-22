Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Broadband Infrastructure Deployment

The Role of Government Assistance
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/168381487364
Authors
Atsushi Umino
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Umino, A. (2002), “Broadband Infrastructure Deployment: The Role of Government Assistance”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2002/15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/168381487364.
Go to top