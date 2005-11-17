Bridge Over Troubled Waters: Linking Climate Change and Development

This book is the product of a collaborative effort between the OECD Environment and Development Co-operation directorates on mainstreaming responses to climate change in development planning and assistance. This volume synthesises insights from six country case studies that review climate change impacts and vulnerabilities, analyse relevant national plans and aid investments in terms of their exposure and attention to climate risks, and examine in-depth key systems where climate change is closely intertwined with development and natural resource management. The case studies cover the Nepal Himalayas, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the Nile in Egypt, the Bangladesh Sundarbans, coastal mangroves in Fiji, and agriculture and forestry sectors in Uruguay.

Overall, the volume suggests a rich agenda for research and policy action which should be of considerable interest to donor agencies, sectoral planners and development practioners, as well as climate change experts and policy makers.