Brazil's Fiscal Stance during 1995-2005

The Effect of Indebtedness on Fiscal Policy Over the Business Cycle
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/857281763217
Authors
Luiz de Mello, Diego Moccero
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

de Mello, L. and D. Moccero (2006), “Brazil's Fiscal Stance during 1995-2005: The Effect of Indebtedness on Fiscal Policy Over the Business Cycle”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 485, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/857281763217.
