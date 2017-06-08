Skip to main content
Boosting R&D outcomes in Australia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/93d19106-en
Authors
Vassiliki Koutsogeorgopoulou, Taejin Park
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Koutsogeorgopoulou, V. and T. Park (2017), “Boosting R&D outcomes in Australia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1391, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/93d19106-en.
