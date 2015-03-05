Skip to main content
Boosting Productivity in Russia

Skills, Education and Innovation
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4w26114r2-en
Authors
Lilas Demmou, Andreas Wörgötter
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

