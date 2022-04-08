Skip to main content
Boosting productivity in New Zealand by unleashing digitalisation

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/05cc1b5c-en
Authors
Naomitsu Yashiro, David Carey, Axel Purwin
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Yashiro, N., D. Carey and A. Purwin (2022), “Boosting productivity in New Zealand by unleashing digitalisation”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1707, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/05cc1b5c-en.
